The Parkway Alumni Association has inducted Rachel Harsley into the Parkway Alumni Hall of Fame. She is among 12 Parkway graduates named to the 2020 Hall of Fame.
Harsley is the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. from thE University of Illinois at Chicago in computer science, according to a release from the school district.
She was inspired to pursue a post‐graduate degree while studying at Vanderbilt, where she attended chapter meetings of the National Society of Black Engineers. She enjoys technical challenges and has made significant contributions to several major corporations while employed or doing internships. To support programs that improve diversity in the tech industry, she contributes to online software programming resources, developed the ChiQat tutor application, and taught at Spelman College for a semester with the Google in Residence Program.
She is employed by Google while living in St. Louis.
