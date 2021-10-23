Donovan Denham, Parkway West High, has been named to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Student Board of Directors. The students discuss issues related to economics and personal finance; participate in discussions with St. Louis Fed leaders on topics ranging from professional development to career planning and progression, and learn about its unique partnerships with banks, businesses and the community. Over the last decade, 82% of former student board members have launched careers in banking, finance or related industries. Two-thirds of board alumnae are women and/or minorities who have pursued banking, finance or related careers. Students meet monthly and gain a thorough understanding of the Federal Reserve's role in the U.S. economy.
featured
People on the Move
Parkway senior named to local bank student board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- I cry for Black men and their health
- Comedian and actor AJ Johnson dead at 55
- Brittish Williams indicted by federal grand injury on fraud charges
- 5 star wide receiver Luther Burden commits to Missouri
- City aldermen need to be held accountable
- Delectable Eats
- Road to restoration
- Confluence Academy fight
- Improving health outcomes in the Black community
- Power 5 schools partner with HBCUs to put basketball teams in spotlight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.