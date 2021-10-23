Donovan Denham

Donovan Denham, Parkway West High, has been named to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Student Board of Directors.  The students discuss issues related to economics and personal finance; participate in discussions with St. Louis Fed leaders on topics ranging from professional development to career planning and progression, and learn about its unique partnerships with banks, businesses and the community. Over the last decade, 82% of former student board members have launched careers in banking, finance or related industries. Two-thirds of board alumnae are women and/or minorities who have pursued banking, finance or related careers. Students meet monthly and gain a thorough understanding of the Federal Reserve's role in the U.S. economy.  

