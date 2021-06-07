County Executive Dr. Sam Page has appointed Deborah Patterson to serve a four year term on the Board of Trustees of the St. Louis County Library District. Patterson retired from Monsanto where she worked as vice president of Global Contributions and Employee Engagement. Previously, she served as chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri. She is a board member of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Delta Dental of Missouri, St. Louis Public Library Foundation, and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, among others. She holds a bachelor of science in administration of justice and a master of arts in political science and public policy.
