Paulette Isaac-Savage

Paulette Isaac-Savage was inducted in the International Adult and Continuing Education Hall of Fame Class of 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia. She was the only person of African descent and one of three U.S. adult educators to  be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She is a professor of adult education at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The Hall of Fame honors leaders in the fields of continuing education and adult learning, and serves as a record of inspiration for the next generation of continuing education leaders.

