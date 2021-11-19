Marc Peoples

St. Louis County’s Department of Human Resources has named Marc Peoples as the new deputy director. A native of St. Louis, Peoples brings with him 23 years of experience in the government sector. Prior to joining the Department of Human Services, Peoples was the systems improvement program administrator at the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. While also in Arizona, Peoples worked for the Department of Economic Security, Division of Aging and Adult Services, and served as the community services program administrator. Additionally, Peoples worked for the Missouri Department of Public Safety and served as the director of the Crime Victim Services Unit. He has also served as an adjunct criminal justice instructor for Lincoln University of Missouri.

