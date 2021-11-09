Tamyka Perine will act as the third executive director of Cultural Leadeship and will be the first woman of color to assume the helm. Prior to taking on her role as executive director of Cultural Leadership, Perine served as director of development for City Academy, a local independent school in north St. Louis City committed to removing financial and economic barriers to high-quality education. The mission of Cultural Leadership is to develop a diverse group of youth into social justice changemakers who advocate for equitable and just practices. This is done by exploring the strengths and oppressions of our communities through the lenses of Black and Jewish experiences. Cultural Leadership facilitates programming that increases cultural awareness, develops leadership skills, and fosters a passion for social justice.
Perine named executive director for Cultural Leadership
