Tamyka Perine

Tamyka Perine

Tamyka Perine will act as the third executive director of Cultural Leadeship and will be the first woman of color to assume the helm. Prior to taking on her role as executive director of Cultural Leadership, Perine served as director of development for City Academy, a local independent school in north St. Louis City committed to removing financial and economic barriers to high-quality education.  The mission of Cultural Leadership is to develop a diverse group of youth into social justice changemakers who advocate for equitable and just practices. This is done by exploring the strengths and oppressions of our communities through the lenses of Black and Jewish experiences. Cultural Leadership facilitates programming that increases cultural awareness, develops leadership skills, and fosters a passion for social justice.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.