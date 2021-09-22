Tasha Pettis-Bonds has joined Midwest BankCentre as vice president of community engagement and business development. In her new role, Pettis-Bonds applies more than 20 years of business, retail and mortgage banking experience in St. Louis, central Illinois and Chicago. She supports the bank’s mortgage, commercial, small business and retail teams in collaborating with faith-based organizations and nonprofits to advocate for equity in underserved communities and build on existing community strengths. She also provides tools and resources for financial education and empowerment through community partnerships Pettis-Bonds most recently served as the executive director of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Women’s Business Center. She is a member of the Employer Advisory Council at Rung for Women and serves on the Economic Vitality Committee of St. Louis Main Streets, which is part of the Missouri Mainstreet Connection.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
