Phil Woodmore was named music director for Muny Kids. He has taught choral music for the Ferguson-Florissant School District and is now in his 12th year at Crestview Middle School in the Rockwood School District. He also serves as the director of the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department Choir. In May 2020, he will graduate with a PhD in music education from the University of Missouri-Columbia. His original works include “Antigone in Ferguson” and “The Drum Major Instinct” (both premiered internationally in Athens, Greece).
