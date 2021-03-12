Together Credit Union named Pier Alsup as its first chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer. As such, Alsup designs initiatives to identify inequities within the organization, implements policies that overcome barriers to success, fosters an inclusive and engaging culture, and develops diverse recruiting and hiring practices. Additionally, Alsup sponsors the credit union’s Employee Resource Groups and the founding member of the Together’s Diversity & Inclusion Council.
Pier Alsup is first chief diversity officer at Together CU
