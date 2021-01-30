BioRankings, a St. Louis-based consulting group focusing on statistical analytics and innovation, is pleased to announce the full-time addition of Tommie Pierson Jr. who recently completed his second term in the Missouri legislature.
Pierson brings a background in statistics, leadership and project management to the team, where he will actively build on BioRankings’ extensive client list in medicine, animal science, plant science and a variety of other industries.
