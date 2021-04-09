Octavia Pittman took the oath of office as President of the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association (MOCCFOA). The MOCCFOA provides its members on-going educational opportunities designed to assist members in the performance of their daily job responsibilities, sponsors certification programs and provides support to its members, to impart standards of quality and integrity to the profession and to improve the methods and procedures which meet the needs of the public as efficiently and effectively as possible.
