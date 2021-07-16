Emily Pitts has been named the chief diversity officer at Lindenwood University. Previously, Pitts served with Edward Jones for 25 years, including being named the first African-American woman general partner there. Her recent position at Edward Jones was general partner over inclusion and diversity, where she established the firm’s first Courageous Conversation Program to support the CEO Diversity Action Plan. Additionally, Pitts developed Edward Jones’ first Women’s Leadership Form, Minority Leadership Forum and Inclusion Mentoring Program, and oversaw the firm’s Inclusion Council and Business Resource Groups. Prior to Edward Jones, Pitts held leadership roles at Charles Schwab, Dean Witter and Merrill Lynch.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
