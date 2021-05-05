The Alzheimer’s Association recently named local business and inclusion and diversity leader, Emily Pitts, to its national steering committee and also to the board of directors of its Greater Missouri chapter. In 2004, she became the first African-American woman named as general partner at Edward Jones. In 2007 she assumed responsibility for the implementation of the firm’s inclusion and diversity strategy. In 2013, Diversity Woman’s Magazine named Pitts one of 50 Diversity Champions. In 2014, Savoy Magazine named her one of the Top Influential Women in Corporate America. Pitts received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urban League, as well as a YWCA Women’s Corporate Leadership Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.