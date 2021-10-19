Modern Healthcare Magazine named Jason Purnell as one of the medical industry’s Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare. The magazine all of their awardees for their "commitment to expanding and improving access to care, regardless of a patient’s race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation." Purnell is vice president, community health improvement, for BJC HealthCare. He previously served as the head of Health Equity Works, a research group at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. He also served as a consultant to BJC’s Center for Clinical Excellence. He led research on social services disparities impacting vulnerable populations following a police-involved shooting death in Ferguson, Missouri. His work resulted in the landmark policy report, “For the Sake of All,” which led to Health Equity Works, an organization that uses data to spur collaboration and change at the community level.
People on the Move
Purnell named to Modern Healthcare’s top 25 diversity leaders
