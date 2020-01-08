Quincy Rose was appointed to serve on the Missouri Advisory Board for Educator Preparation by members of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. The 14-member board was established to foster meaningful and substantial collaboration among stakeholders to improve the quality of educator preparation in Missouri. Rose is the dean of the College of Education at Harris-Stowe State University. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Delaware State University and her doctorate of education from Wilmington University.
