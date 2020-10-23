Quinton Clay was named vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing at Fontbonne University, where he will oversee admissions, international affairs, financial aid, and marketing and communications, among other responsibilities.
He is leaving a position as director of Undergraduate Admissions at Northern Illinois University. He also has led admissions efforts for Cornell University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Grinnell College and DePaul University.
“I believe higher education is the primary tool for social mobility and means to holistic growth and development,” Clay said. “I chose Fontbonne because I recognized many leaders and members of this community are dedicated to providing transformational academic and holistic experiences.”
