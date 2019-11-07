Raegan Johnson joined Spire as the public communications manager. In this role, she is responsible for developing and implementing external communications strategies for relevant communications and marketing channels, including digital and traditional media outlets. Spire is the largest natural gas distribution utility in Missouri, serving approximately 632,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the city of St. Louis and ten counties in eastern Missouri.
