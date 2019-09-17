Rance Thomas

Rance Thomas was awarded the Community Partnership Award by Hazelwood School District for being an outstanding community partner by serving as an advocate and overall champion for students by supporting the purchase of uniforms, personal care items, food, and scholarships, as well as for promoting STEM programs, oratory contests, and annual youth awards. He is president of North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice.

