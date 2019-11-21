Raul Banasco

Raul Banasco was named the director of the Department of Justice Services by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. He has been the jail administrator at county jails in Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas, and also spent a large part of his career working in the Florida State Department of Corrections. In 2016, the American Jail Association named Banasco the Jail Administrator of the Year. He also has conducted more than 100 accreditation audits as an outside auditor.

