State Representative Raychel Proudie was appointed chair of the Special Committee on Urban Issues for the Missouri House of Representatives by House Speaker Elijah Haahr. She is the only Democrat and African-American woman serving as chair of a committee in the 100th General Assembly. Proudie (D-Ferguson) is in her second year as a state representative in the 73rd House District. Her priorities will be gun violence and violent crime, black infant and maternal mortality, urban decline and sprawl, gentrification, urban housing, service accessibility and quality, and Opportunity Zones.
