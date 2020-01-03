Regina Blackshear was selected as associate vice chancellor for student affairs at St. Louis Community College. She will serve as administrative and managerial leader for enrollment management, enrollment services, financial aid, international student affairs, TRIO programs, veteran services and other program partnerships intended to support student achievement. She joined STLCC in 2012 as district-wide director of financial aid and scholarships. Prior to joining STLCC, she worked for Harris-Stowe State University as director of financial assistance and Goldfarb School of Nursing as chief financial officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.