Reggie Harris

Reginald Harris joined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner as a partner within the Investigations, Financial Regulation & White Collar Practice Group in the firm’s St. Louis office. In his most recent role as executive assistant U.S. attorney, he developed and implemented strategies related to the Department of Justice’s project Safe Neighborhoods and heroin and opioid initiatives in the Eastern District of Missouri.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.