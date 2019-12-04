Renee T. Woods joined the Board of Directors of the Ferguson Youth Initiative. She is an associate professor of Communications at St. Louis Community College and founder of Communique Public Relations. Founded in 2010, the Ferguson Youth Initiative empowers teens from Ferguson and surrounding communities to become productive, positive, and contributing members of the community. For more information, email info@fyifergyouth.org.
