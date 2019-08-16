Reuben Shelton III was elected 34th grand polemarch by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. during the fraternity’s 84th Grand Chapter Meeting and Conclave held recently in Philadelphia. It is a two-year term. For the previous four years, Shelton served as senior vice polemarch and ran unopposed. He also previously served as polemarch in St. Louis and over a region of seven Midwestern states.
