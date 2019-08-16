Reuben Shelton III

Reuben Shelton III was elected 34th grand polemarch by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. during the fraternity’s 84th Grand Chapter Meeting and Conclave held recently in Philadelphia. It is a two-year term. For the previous four years, Shelton served as senior vice polemarch and ran unopposed. He also previously served as polemarch in St. Louis and over a region of seven Midwestern states.

