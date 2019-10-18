Rev. Starsky Wilson

The Rev. Starsky Wilson will receive the 2019 Legacy Award from Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center. He is president & CEO of The Deaconess Foundation and board chair for the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy. He is “a pastor, philanthropist and activist pursuing God's vision of community marked by justice, peace and love,” according to Annie Malone.

