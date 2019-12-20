Rev. Tommie Pierson Sr. received a 2020 Drum Major Award from Christian Hospital. Drum Major Awards are bestowed upon unsung individuals who have given time, talents, and treasure in service of justice and equality. He is mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors, pastor of Greater St. Mark Family Church and a former state representative who represented the 66th district in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2011 until 2017 and chaired the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.
