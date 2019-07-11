Rhonda Key

Rhonda Key was named assistant superintendent of Jennings Public Schools. She was the 2019 St. Louis Region Principal of the Year and has over 30 years of experience in education and over two decades in education leadership. Previously she also was director of secondary education in Jennings, where she took a greater role with community partnerships, including implementing the National Academy Foundation curriculum.

