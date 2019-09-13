Richard Gaines was honored as a Pioneer in Education by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for his service on the Special Administrative Board (SAB) for the St. Louis Public School District. Under the SAB’s guidance, the district improved student and district performance, stabilized leadership and regained full accreditation. He chaired the Comprehensive Long-Range Planning Committee. He is a proud graduate of Vashon High School and owns an insurance firm.
