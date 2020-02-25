Richard R. Wilson was appointed to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. He is a retired colonel in the United States Army, having served seven years of active duty and 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. His military assignments include serving as the commander of the 25th Reserve Training Unit and as the director of Special Projects Army Materiel Command. He also was employed by H&R Block in various management and tax professional roles.
