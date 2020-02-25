Richard R. Wilson

Richard R. Wilson was appointed to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. He is a retired colonel in the United States Army, having served seven years of active duty and 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. His military assignments include serving as the commander of the 25th Reserve Training Unit and as the director of Special Projects Army Materiel Command. He also was employed by H&R Block in various management and tax professional roles.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.