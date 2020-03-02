Rihanna
Rihanna received the President's Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards. The award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including last year's recipient Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O'Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali. Rihanna is a global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

