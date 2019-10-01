Roberta Gibson joined the Board of Directors of ARCHS (Area Resources for Community and Human Services), which funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities. She is Commercial Relationship manager at Regions Bank.
