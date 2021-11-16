Steven Roberts

Logan University recognizes and congratulates Steven C. Roberts Sr., JD, LLM on his selection as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Communications Equity and Diversity Council. The focus of the council is to make recommendations to the FCC on advancing equity in the provision of and access to digital communication services and products for all people of the United States. Roberts is a long-time member of the Logan University Board of Trustees. He is past chair of the Logan Board and currently serves as Trustee Emeritus, recognizing his exemplary service to the organization as well as serving as an advocate for Logan’s mission and vision.

