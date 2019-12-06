Robin Phillips

Robin Phillips joined St. Louis Community College as associate vice chancellor of human resources. She is responsible for leading comprehensive functions such as staffing, benefits, health and wellness, training and professional development for employees, compensation and labor relations, employee relations and diversity and inclusion. Prior to joining St. Louis Community College, she worked for KIPP St. Louis as director of human resources.

