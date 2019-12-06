Robin Phillips joined St. Louis Community College as associate vice chancellor of human resources. She is responsible for leading comprehensive functions such as staffing, benefits, health and wellness, training and professional development for employees, compensation and labor relations, employee relations and diversity and inclusion. Prior to joining St. Louis Community College, she worked for KIPP St. Louis as director of human resources.
Robin Phillips joins St. Louis Community College as associate vice chancellor of human resources
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- James H. Buford, longtime Urban League leader, passes at 75
- Here are four black coaches that should be considered for the Missouri football job
- What the Holy Spirit will do for you
- Impact and not optics: How we can increase the number of African Americans in medicine
- Can things get much worse in ESL?
- Marriage ‘no longer a priority’ for Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin
- Citizen video seems to show police planting gun
- Missouri AFL-CIO endorses Nicole Galloway for Missouri governor
- Clay blasts Trump for slashing SNAP benefits, including school lunches
- Music therapy helps children cope with sickle cell disease
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.