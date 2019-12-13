Rochelle Smith

Rochelle Smith will join the Yale School of Medicine as associate chief diversity officer and associate dean. She has worked at Washington University since 1998 on both campuses. Most recently she led STEM pipeline diversity efforts and other key initiatives as assistant provost. Previously she directed diversity and inclusion for the Division of Biology and Biomedical Sciences, led the TRIO Program to support low-income students and was on the founding staff for Cornerstone. She started as an administrative assistant in what was then called Student Educational Services. 

