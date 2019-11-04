Rod Campbell

Rod Campbell was appointed to the Board of Trustees for Loyola Academy of St. Louis. He is assistant vice president, senior talent management consultant at Commerce Bank. Loyola Academy of St. Louis is a Jesuit middle school for boys who have the potential for college preparatory work, but whose progress may be impeded by economic or social circumstances.

