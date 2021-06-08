Justine PETERSEN recently welcomed Ronika Moody to its team. As resource development manager, Moody will oversee grants management, board development and comprehensive financial tracking. A seasoned practitioner in the finance industry, moody has more than10 years of experience in an array of departments, having previously worked for Wells Fargo, TD Ameritrade, US Bank and Edward Jones.
When asked about why she chose JP, Moody stated, “The organization aligns with my motto which is E.A.T. – Educate, Advocate and Transform the African-American community to ultimately building generational wealth for Blacks overall.”
