St. Louis based First Community Credit Union has promoted Rosanna Smith as the branch manager of the new O’Fallon, Mo Walmart location along with being the manager of the O’Fallon-Cool Springs location. Smith has 20 years of experience in the financial service industry, and was previously the assistant manager at the Zumbehl Walmart First Community location. She is a lifelong resident of St. Louis and attended Ritenour high school and North County Tech.First Community Credit Union has been operating for over 85 years and serves over 350,000 members. First Community is in the top 100 credit unions in the nation and was recently named the top credit union in Missouri by Forbes.
Rosanna Smith named manager at First Community Credit Union
