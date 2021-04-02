Loren Cahill joins Smith College in Northampton, MA as one of its newest tenure track assistant professors. She is focusing her doctoral work on “Critical Social Personality Environmental Psychology,” identifying and understanding institutional and informal spaces of strength, resilience and thriving for Black women and girls. Cahill is a graduate of Rosati-Kain High School and the youngest daughter of St. Louis Attorney Randall Cahill.
Rosati-Kain alumna Loren Cahill on tenure track at Smith College with doctoral work on Black girls and women
