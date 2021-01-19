Rung for Women, a St. Louis nonprofit agency whose mission is to empower women to achieve sustained independence, welcomes Marcus Wilson as vice president of career services.
Wilson brings with him a diverse portfolio of sports and business experience at high levels, along with various accolades for his work with youth, the people who live in north St. Louis and has been recognized for his progressive strategies in diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Rung for Women, empowers women to grow and achieve independence through co-located and coordinated educational, professional, and economic resources.
