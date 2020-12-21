Lee follows founders Kathy and Brad Lambert to lead the 23 year old nonprofit
Connections to Success is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruth Lee as CEO, effective January 4th , 2021. The organization was founded in 1998 as Dress for Success Midwest with a mission of breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting participants as they work toward career goals.
Co-founders, Kathy and Brad Lambert, together with the Board of Directors and ROI Search Partners conducted the search for a CEO who will take the organization to its next level of growth and sustainability.
Lee is a strategic leader with 25+ years of experience in Missouri nonprofit work, specializing in development, marketing and communications, human resources, and corporate partnerships.
“It is an immense honor to take over for two people who have created something extraordinary and touched so many lives. I look forward to working alongside the team toward a new and exciting future,” said Lee.
The organization has expanded its programming over the past 23 years to include personal and professional development, life coaching, mentoring, education and skills training, and networking in addition to the original confidence-building experience of having the right clothes for job interviews.
Program graduates have a 74% initial employment rate and 70% job retention rate. 82% receive an earnings increase within six months of employment.
“Connections to Success has been a journey of faith for us and a true labor of love. We believe we’ve found the perfect individual to entrust with the organization’s legacy and look forward to seeing Ruth amplify it’s potential,” said Kathy Lambert.
Connections to Success is a nonprofit organization which provides a comprehensive network of services and support to help people living in poverty become economically independent. Their model, a holistic family approach with lifelong mentoring at its core, impacts all areas of a person’s life and delivers evidence-based results.
In Missouri, they currently offer programming in St. Louis, Kansas City, St. Charles, Jefferson City, Columbia, and Troy. They also serve Kansas City, Kansas, and East St. Louis, Illinois. Connections to Success has 13 Membership sites in seven states.
