Ruth Terrell-Lee joined the Little Bit Foundation in its newly created position of chief development officer. She will be part of the senior executive team, helping to set strategic direction along with the governing board, and will oversee Little Bit’s development goals and activities. Most recently she served as director of Public Information and Partnerships, Superintendent’s Cabinet for the Hickman Mills School District in Kansas City. In 1998, she co-founded the first public charter school in Missouri.
