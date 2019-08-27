Salome Christian was named as general manager of Saks Fifth Avenue – St. Louis at Plaza Frontenac. She started her career with Saks in 2013 in Atlanta and later took roles in Greenwich, Connecticut and its flagship store in New York. She has 19 years of retail experience, including seven years as a general manager of Belk Department Store.
Salome Christian named GM of Saks Fifth Avenue - St. Louis at Plaza Frontenac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Brian McKnight family drama plays out across the internet
- Super Jam 2019 canceled, popular summer concert was set to star Future and Meek Mill
- The Rex/Krewson approach to public safety doesn’t work
- Add water and lose weight
- Three schools hire black head football coaches
- Kaepernick’s girlfriend continues to drag Jay-Z following NFL deal
- Mayor Krewson must serve the public interest, not politics
- Open letter to Gov. Parson about gun violence in St. Louis
- Amber Mitchell is 2019 SEMO Counselor of the Year
- The story of Jay-Z
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.