Sandra Stith was named Employee of the Month for Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in January. She is a Long Term Care specialist for Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Senior and Disability Services (DSDS). She has worked for the State of Missouri for over 30 years as she enjoys working with and assisting people in the community with getting their needs met through DSDS services and resources. Sandra assists with training new staff and provides valuable input for policy changes within the division.
Sandra Stith named Employee of the Month for Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
