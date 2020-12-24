Sarah Thompson, a public relations, marketing and media professional, has been named to the board of the St. Louis Press Club.
Her company, Sarah Thompson LLC, focuses on nonprofit organizations and small businesses in the areas of arts, culture and lifestyle. Thompson is a three-time, Emmy Award-winning producer — and five-time nominee — receiving two Emmy Awards for arts & entertainment stories and one for a commercial campaign. She is the host and producer of STL TV’s “City Corner,” which also airs on ABC30.
For the past 12 years, she has served as the weekly on-air events contributor on KMOV’s “News 4 Great Day,” and weekly host of STL TV’s “STL Live.”
