Scott McClendon

Scott McClendon received the annual Gateway Drive To Success Award (scholarship) from World Wide Technology Raceway. This scholarship is presented to a deserving individuals who have faced extreme obstacles in life that have obstructed their dream to go racing. The Gateway Kartplex at the raceway aims to help them overcome those challenges compete in motorsports. This award helps people who have demonstrated passion and commitment to the sport by providing them with an Ignite K3 kart to use for the 2020 racing season.

