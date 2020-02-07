Shanika Jones was promoted to vice president – Internal Auditor and Operations Manager at St. Johns Bank recently. She has been with the bank since 2002, when she joined the bank as a teller. She has been a branch operations officer, branch manager and internal auditor. In addition to managing internal audits and operations, she will serve on the Managers Roundtable, the IT Committee and the Asset/Liability Management Committee. St. Johns Bank is a locally owned, community bank with five full-service locations in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
