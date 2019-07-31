Sharon Winfield joined the YWCA Metro St. Louis as its chief Human Resources officer. She will lead the YWCA’s Human Resources team in recruiting, training and development, employee relations, strategic planning as well as compensation and benefits. The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
