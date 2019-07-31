Shawndrea Thomas

Shawndrea Thomas left St. Louis for KGUN-TV in Tucson, Arizona where she is an evening anchor and an investigative reporter. Previously, she was an investigative reporter at Oxygen Media and a reporter/anchor at Fox2 in St. Louis. KGUN9 is Southern Arizona's station for breaking news, weather and sports.

