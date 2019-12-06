Shelley J. Madkins published the book “Miracle or Mental Illness: You’ve Asked the Questions.” She wrote the book hoping to help convince people with mental illness to stay healthy by following their treatment team’s directives. The book also tries to help family members learn how to detect and react to a loved one’s initial episodes of mental illness or relapse into it.
Shelley J. Madkins publishes 'Miracle or Mental Illness: You've Asked the Questions'
