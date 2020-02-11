St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain by the afternoon hours. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.