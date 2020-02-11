Sherri Brown

Sherri Brown promoted to vice president of Multicultural Sales and Development at Visit Tampa Bay. An East St. Louis native, she has led or been directly involved in Visit Tampa Bay successfully securing multiple major multicultural conventions including; Prince Hall Shriners, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., the Latin American Motorcycle Association, The Church of God in Christ-AIM Convention, and The International Indian Film Awards, also known as Bollywood.

